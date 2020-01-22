PWCS Implements New Grade Point Average (GPA), Class Rank System

By Prince William County Schools

As a reminder for parents of current 10th-grade students, with the end of the first semester on January 24, current sophomores are the first students whose grades will be computed under the new grade point average (GPA) and class rank calculations that became effective in the 2018-19 school year, following revisions to Regulation 661.01-1 (PDF)

For all students pursuing a standard or advanced studies diploma, a percentile rank in class will be computed for the first time this semester and each semester after that point leading up to graduation from high school.

The GPA will be computed by adding the total quality points for all credits attempted, with the exception of the first attempt of a repeated course, and dividing the sum by the total number of credits earned.

Beginning with students who are currently sophomores this 2019-20 school year, honor designation will be available, but calculations will no longer produce absolute class ranks.

GPA and class ranks for 11th and 12th grade students will continue to be computed under the previous system.

