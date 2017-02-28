PWCS Reports Marsteller Incident is ‘Fake News’

All Marsteller students, and staff are all safe, despite a fake news story that is circulating on social media, said the administration at Marsteller Middle School in Bristow.

“The phony Instagram item looks like a real Washington Post story, but describes an incident at the school that never happened,” said school officials. “It reportedly uses an actual student’s name in connection with fake incident.”

The Marsteller Principal, Roberta Knetter, asked that parents warn students and their friends to disregard the phony item.

“Reassure them that they, and our school, are safe. Let them know that students responsible for this kind of irresponsible material will face serious consequences,” school officials said.

The principal called and emailed parents regarding the incident late Tuesday morning.

© 2017, Stacy Shaw. All rights reserved.