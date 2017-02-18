School Board Considers Options for Unused ‘Snow Days’

School Board Chairman At-large Ryan Sawyers announced in a Facebook video that the Prince William County School Board will explore the option of granting additional days off school to compensate for unused snow days this year.

Standing outside Glenkirk Elementary School in Gainesville in a t-shirt, Sawyers acknowledging the unseasonably warm weather and addressed what until then had been only speculation.

“We certainly understand that the conversation is happening within the county. I wanted to let you know the school board is very interested in listening to our potential options when it comes to unused snow days that we may have,” he said.

Sawyers said he has spoken to the division superintendent on the issue. He noted the division would need to comply with the rules set forth by the Virginia Department of Education.

Nonetheless, he has requested a staff presentation, April 5, addressing options for using unused snow days.

Sawyers said there are both the pros and cons of providing addition days off in place of unused snow days.

“We could save a few dollars,” he said, since schools would be close. However, he noted that there might be an additional economic impact for families such as the cost of childcare.

Some options for the snow days would be additional days off, longer spring break, or letting school out earlier in June. June 15 is the last day of school, and school began before Labor Day this year so students could get out that early. Spring break extends from April 7 through 17 with a teacher work day on the 7th.

Sawyers expects the school board will discuss issues regarding how the days could applied at their April 5 meeting. In the meantime, residents can contact their school board members to provide input.

“Enjoy the rest of the winter, even though it might feel like summer,” said Sawyers, “and we hope to see you at one of our board meetings.”

