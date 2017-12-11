Winwood Children’s Center Throws Holiday Extravaganza

Winwood Children’s Center in Gainesville is having a family-friendly “Holiday Extravaganza,” Thursday, Dec. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. It will benefit two charitable causes.

The event combines a children’s holiday party, vendor fair and an open-house for interested families.

Winwood routinely celebrates seasonal holidays with its families. This year, it is inviting the larger community to bring their children, enjoy the games and food, and get to meet the staff.

The event also serves to help the school give back to a parent in need.

Winwood mom Loren recently had brain surgery and doctors have given her a long recovery time. During that time, her family will suffer a loss of income.

The teachers and administration at Winwood decided they could use their holiday party and open house as a way to assist Loren and her family.

“We are trying to do everything we can to help her with the holidays right around the corner.” said Winwood teacher Alivia Vannoy.

Winwood Gainesville has also invited local vendors to the event. The only fee for entry as a vendor is one item donated to the Holiday Extravaganza’s silent auction, a monetary donation, or gift card. All auction proceeds will be given directly to Loren’s family. There will be a variety of items for the silent auction such as a winery tour basket; basket from PetValu of Gainesville; Scentsy basket; gym memberships; a variety of restaurant gift cards; and so much more!

The “price of entry” for guests is one or more cans of food that Winwood will donate to House of Mercy in Gainesville. House of Mercy provides a food pantry and helps families and community meet their household needs.

According to Vannoy, the extravaganza will be fun for parents and their children. Teachers are hosting different games in each classroom that are fun and appropriate for ages one through 12.

Some of the rooms will also have holiday goodies. Parents can accompany younger children or let older children visit room to room on their own.

Parents who are interested in finding out more about Winwood’s preschool, daycare and after-school programs can talk to faculty and tour the facility while getting a taste of the fun ways Winwood engages its students and parents.

Winwood Children’s Center is located at 7830 Old Linton Hall Road in Gainesville. Call 571-261-5566 for more information or to schedule a private tour.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.