12 MS-13 Members Charged in Connection with 4 Prince William County Murders

Prince William County, VA… On Oct. 8, 2020, Prince William County Police, in connection with other agencies, conducted an operation which charged multiple suspected gang members in connection to criminal narcotics trafficking and to the murders of four men in Prince William County in 2019.

The joint investigation involved the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force (NVGTF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office’s Safe Streets/HIDTA Task Force-Northern Virginia.

All suspects were members of, or are otherwise connected to, the “Sitios Locos Salvatruchas” clique of the transnational criminal street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13, according to Prince William Police First Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Based on the success of this operation, law enforcement authorities were able to dismantle this clique, which was shown to have violent tendencies including murder and which targeted Hispanic residents through narcotics distribution.

In conjunction with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, multiple individuals were charged in connection to the narcotics enterprise and in the following homicide investigations.

June 22, 2019, detectives responded to the area of Featherstone Road and Blackburn Road in Woodbridge to investigate a double murder. The two victims – identified as Milton Beltran Lopez, 40, and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 39 – were found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds in a wooded area near the location.

One suspect was previously identified in the investigation and was charged with murder in November 2019. Two other suspects were also charged with offenses connected to the deaths in early- to mid-2020.

Aug. 29, 2019, detectives began the investigation into the murder of Eric Lanier Tate II, 25, who was shot and killed in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road in Woodbridge. Detectives also investigated the shooting death of Antonio Kaoul Smith, 37, which occurred in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries on Sept. 24, 2019. No previous arrests were made in connection to the murders of Tate and Smith.

Identifying the suspects in the murders was due to the collaborative effort of the Department’s Gang Unit, the NVGTF and the FBI, which also ultimately connected these violent gang members to large-scale narcotics trafficking in the region.

Following the June 2019 double murder, homicide detectives sought the assistance of these resources to develop information on possible suspects involved.

“Through the extensive investigation, which lasted several months, law enforcement was able to build a case in the narcotics trafficking element which involved cocaine being transported from the New York area to Prince William County where it was then sold during street-level transactions,” said Perok.

The suspects used this trafficking as a primary source of income for their clique. To further the suspect’s standing within MS-13 itself, victims were targeted at random and murdered, posing a significant safety concern in this community. These victims included Mayorga, Tate, and Smith as no other connection between the suspects or criminal activity was identified during the investigation.

As the investigation into the deaths and narcotics trafficking continued detectives linked several suspects to one, if not more, of the murders.

“As a result of the investigations, and in coordination with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained more than 50 charges against the 12 identified suspects which ranged from second-degree murder and conspiracy to accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence,” Perok said.

In addition to charges directly connected to these homicides, detectives also obtained an additional 80-plus charges linking the suspects and other associates in the clique to gang participation, narcotics distribution, and weapon related offenses for their involvement in the narcotics trafficking.

Of the 12 suspects charged in connection with the homicides: the identity of two suspects previously charged in the double homicide are now being released; four suspects were already incarcerated and were served with additional charges; three suspects were located locally; and two suspects were located in New York. One suspect remains wanted and is believed to be in El Salvador.

These arrests were made in coordination with the Prince William County Police Department, NVGTF, and FBI. Additional assistance was offered by the FBI field offices in Baltimore, Richmond, and New York.

By dismantling this significant MS13 clique in the Northern Virginia area, law enforcement authorities removed several gang members from posing a credible risk of continued violence and other criminal behavior which directly threatens the safety of our community.

“This operation was successful in charging several violent offenders who sought to bring violence to our community,” said Jarad L. Phelps, Acting Chief of Police, Prince William County. “Through our partnerships with the regional gang-task force and the FBI, and the tireless work our detectives and staff, we continue to strengthen our resolve that gang violence will not be tolerated in Prince William County. Moving forward, we will work with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to ensure those responsible for these deaths are held accountable for their actions. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all four victims as they continue to heal.”

Jay Lanham, Director of the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force said the investigation involved significant time and hard work from those involved.

“This joint investigation is the culmination of many man-hours of hard work to remove violent gang members from the streets of Northern Virginia,” said Jay Lanham, Director of the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force. “The men and women involved in this investigation are dedicated to eradicating gang crime throughout the region.”

And the FBI said the effort exemplifies a successful cooperative effort among the various agencies.

“This investigation is an example of the joint partnership between the FBI’s Washington Field Office’s Northern Virginia Safe Streets/HIDTA Task Forces, the Prince William County Police, the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force, and other local, state, and federal agencies, along with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and U.S. Attorney EDVA, in their shared commitment to investigate and dismantle MS-13 in the Capital Region,” said Robert E. Bornstein, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division. “The work of these agents, task force officers, and analysts exemplifies the investigative cooperation among our partners to combat violent crime and make our communities safer.”

Below is the list of suspects charged in connection to the mentioned murder investigations.

Abner Jose Molina Rodriguez, 23, of no fixed address (already incarcerated) was charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony Previously released charges from November 2019 include 2 counts of second-degree murder and 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Mario Antonio Guevera Rivera, 25, of Kitty Hawk Way in Woodbridge was charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder, 1 count of principal second-degree murder, 4 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, 3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 9 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 2 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, 6 counts of gang participation, 3 counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances, and 4 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth

Cristian Ariel Arevalo Arias, 24, of no fixed address (already incarcerated) was charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder, 3 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and 3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony He was charged in May of 2020 with 2 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 2 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and 2 counts of gang participation

Carlos Jose Turcios Villatoro, 22, of no fixed address (already incarcerated) was charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of concealing & compounding offenses

Melvin Canales Saldana, 27, of no fixed address (already incarcerated) was charged with 3 counts of conspiracy to commit murder. His Previously released charges from May of 2020 were with 3 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and 2 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth

Marvin Menjivar Gutierrez, 28, of Weeks Ave, Manorville, New York, was charged with 1 count of principal second-degree murder, 1 count of conspiracy to commit murder, 5 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 5 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, 5 counts of gang participation, and 4 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth.

Jairo Gustavo Aguiler Sagistizado, 25, of 3 Grant Ct, Hicksville, New York was charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Manilester Andrade Rivas, 31, of Big Crest Way in Woodbridge was charged with 1 count of second-degree murder, 1 count of conspiracy to commit murder, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 4 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 4 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and 4 counts of gang participation.

Wilmer Candelar Cabrera Rivera, 32, of El Salvador *WANTED* was charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Keyly Yamileth Guzman, 25, of 49 Bertran Blvd in Stafford was charged with 1 count of accessory after the fact, 1 count of concealing & compounding offenses, 6 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 5 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, 4 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth, 5 counts of gang participation, and 1 count of possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances.

Gerardo Reyes Serrano Molina, 25, of Fort Pulaski Court in Dumfries was previously charged in May, 2020 with 2 counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Juan Manuel Vasquez Reyes, 38, of Mariposa Drive in Manassas was previously charged in February 2020 with concealing & compounding offenses.

The following people were charged in connection to only the narcotics enterprise.

Karen Estefan Figueroa Alfaro, 28, of Big Crest Lane, Woodbridge was charged with 2 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 3 count of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and 2 counts of gang participation

Juan Carlos Hernandez Landaverde, 21, of the 4600 block of John Hancock Court, Annandale *WANTED* was charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and gang participation.

Walter Jeovanny Rubio Lemus, 26, of 1911 York Dr, Woodbridge

Charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and gang participation

Nathanlie Marie Williams, 24, of 8127 Raphiel Ct in Manassas

Charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and gang participation

The court dates for the suspects arrested during this operation are pending.

About the task forces involved in the operation.

The Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force and FBI Washington Field Office’s Safe Streets/HIDTA Task Force – Northern Virginia are both multi-jurisdictional partnerships comprised of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that seek to address gang activity in Northern Virginia through dedicated officers and resources with the ultimate goal of discouraging gang activity in the region. These task forces are charged with investigating, disrupting, and dismantling the most egregious and violent gangs operating in Northern Virginia to include MS-13.

Learn more by visiting: www.preventgangsnova.org or www.fbi.gov/investigate/violent-crime/gangs

Gang Resource Information Line: 703-GET-HELP (438-4357)

