UPDATE: 2 Killed in Woodbridge in Car, Bus Crash

UPDATE: Nov. 6 at 9:15 a.m.

Police have identified the two young men who died in Monday’s car accident in front of Gar-field High School. They determined speed to be a factor in the fatal accident.

Nov. 5 at 8:34 p.m., investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 14000 block of Smoketown Road in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a fatal crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Smoketown Road heading towards the Prince William Parkway when the vehicle crossed over the median and into oncoming traffic.

A 2004 PRTC motor-coach bus traveling southbound on Smoketown Road was unable to avoid the collision and struck the sedan head-on. The bus then left the roadway striking a light pole and metal fence on Gar-field High School property.

The collision caused down power lines leading to a power outage in the immediate vicinity of the crash. Two occupants in the sedan, the driver and the rear driver’s side passenger, were killed.

Another occupant in the front passenger seat of the sedan was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No passengers were on the PRTC bus at the time of the collision. The driver of the bus was not injured.

Identified:

The driver of the 2014 Toyota Corolla was identified as Pablo Enrique Angulo, 24 of Woodbridge

The deceased passenger in the 2014 Toyota Corolla was identified as Prince Arthur, 19, of Woodbridge

The injured passenger in the 2014 Toyota Corolla was identified as a 21-year-old man of Woodbridge

The driver of the 2004 PRTC motor-coach bus was identified as a 31-year-old man of Woodbridge

Two passengers of a sedan have died in an automobile crash in Woodbridge, , and one has been flown to the hospital after a sedan and a PRTC bus collided.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Prince William County Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 14000 block of Smoketown Road in Woodbridge at approximately 8:34 p.m., Monday.

“The crash involved a sedan and a PRTC bus. Two occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant was transported to an area hospital,” said police spokesman, Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

According to Perok, there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the collision and the driver of the bus was uninjured.

“The identities and other information on those involved in the crash will be released once a next-of-kin is notified,” he said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Smoketown Road will be closed in both directions in the vicinity of Gar-field High School as the investigation continues (as announced at 10 p.m., Nov. 5.)

Correction: the original article said Friday, when the crash occurred on Monday night.

