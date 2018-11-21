NVFD Announces 2018 Santa Run Dates

Nokesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will once again circulate through local communities dispensing candy with Santa beginning Saturday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 16.

Every year Santa Claus visits communities in Bristow, Nokesville and Gainesville on fire trucks, dispensing candy to children.

“After some intense negotiations with the scheduling elves, and some bribery consisting of the promise of hot cocoa and warm, oven baked cookies, we are happy to announce that we will once again be escorting Santa to see all of the good boys and girls of our [primary coverage area],” a spokesperson said.

The schedule is:

Saturday, Dec. 1 Foxborough

Kingsbrook

All streets on the left side of Rollings Ford Road from Linton Hall Road.

Braemar (Orland Stone and Sections off Tartan Hills Parkway) Sunday, Dec. 2 Braemar (all sections in the Braemar Parkway/Iona Sound area)

Devlins Grove Place (behind fire station)

Bridlewood Manor

Crossmans Creek area

Lanier Farm area (Fog Light Way & Pike Branch)

Jennell Drive

Independence subdivision

Arcadia Run Appartments Saturday, Dec. 8 New Bristow Village

Amberleigh/Silver Leaf

All streets on right side Rollings Ford Road (from Linton Hall Road)

Victor Lane

Nokesville Christmas Parade at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 Dunbarton

All streets in area of Loma Drive

Merrimont Trace

Braemar (All streets off Darnick, Gentle Shade, Rob Roy & Noltland Castle)

Bridlewood/Rocky Run

Laurianne Terrace neighborhood

Wentworth Green Saturday, Dec. 15 Saybrooke/Braemar (All streets off Open Meadow/Saybrooke Parkway/Country Mill)

• Ashley Ridge (All streets from Rain Slicker to Aqua View)

• Middlebrook Terrace

• Avendale

• Sheffield Manor

• Victory Lakes

• Stillhaven Sunday, Dec. 16 Make up day for any missed streets due to weather or 911 emergencies

Saranac

Crackling Fire Drive (All streets in area)

Broad Run Oaks

Virginia Oaks

Possibly Old Linton Hall (Pending verification of low hanging wires) Santa runs should begin by 10 a.m. on scheduled days. “There may be times that the units escorting Santa are in service for 911 emergencies, he said. “As our primary mission is public safety, these units may suddenly stop and depart from the area if they are dispatched on an emergency; If units are dispatched, they will return as soon as possible to resume Santa escorting activities.” The department cautions parents to make sure that children stay on the sidewalk during Santa’s visits.

“We ask that you please keep an eye on your children and not let them enter the street, or chase after the apparatus.” he said.

