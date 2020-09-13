30-Year-Old Bristow Man Dies Due to Motorcycle Collision on Devlin Road

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit of the Prince William Police Department responded to the area of Devlin Road and Fog Light Way in Bristow to investigate a crash, Sept. 13 at 2:30 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on Devlin Road when the driver attempted a left turn onto Fog Light Way.

The vehicle crossed paths and collided with the operator of a 2009 Honda CBR 600RR, who was traveling southbound on Devlin Road. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital where he later died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver of the Expedition was also transported to an area hospital where he has since been treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Three other passengers where inside the Expedition at the time of the collision, no other injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

The deceased rider of the 2009 Honda CBR 600RR was identified as Mohammad Siraj Ul Haque, 30, of Bristow.

The driver of the 2006 Ford Expedition was identified as a 52–year-old man of Bristow.

