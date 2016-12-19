Police Seek Suspect in Woodbridge Wounding

According to Prince William Police, Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are still seeking the public’s help in locating suspect Mohammad Ekram Sherdil.

Sherdil remains wanted on active warrants as police suspected him in connection to a shooting, which occurred in the 3500 block of Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge, December 9.

This shooting left two victims suffering from serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, or by submitting a WebTip.

Malicious Wounding SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

December 10, detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspect involved in the shooting which occurred in the 3500 block of Forestdale Ave in Woodbridge on December 9.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the suspect, Mohammad Ekram Sherdil. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Mohammad Ekram Sherdil, 22, of the 3500 block of Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge. Sherdil is described as a white male, 5’11”, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for two counts of malicious wounding.

Shooting Investigation [Previously Released]

December 9 at 10:54 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a third party report of a shooting.

Initial responding officers were unable to locate any of the parties involved.

While investigating, officers received notification from Prince George’s County Police that a victim, identified as a 21-year-old man of Manassas, was being treated at an area hospital in Maryland for a gunshot wound.

An additional notification was received informing investigators that a second man, identified as a 21-year-old man of Dumfries, was also being treated at a Northern Virginia hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both men were eventually connected to the same incident reported on Forestdale Ave.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are currently following up on leads into a possible suspect.

At this time, there is no public threat and this incident does not appear to be random.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

