Smoke Detector Saves Family in Bristow House Fire

Prince William Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire located in a single family home in the 12900 block of Vixen Court in Bristow, Wednesday, at 10:40 a.m.

“Upon entry firefighters observed a fire in the kitchen microwave that extended to the kitchen cabinets,” said Communications Specialist Kim Hylander.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Members of the family were home asleep at the time of the fire when they were awakened by the smoke detector sounding.

The occupants safely evacuated the home and called 911. Although the fire was contained to the kitchen, the kitchen and dining room areas sustained smoke damage.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $20,000. No injuries reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin McGee would like to remind residents that working smoke alarms save lives. (www.pwcgov.org/SmokeAlarms). Having working fire alarms in one’s home double’s one chance of survival in a house fire. The following are tips from PWC Department Fire & Rescue’s advise on maintaining smoke detectors inorder to keep residents and their families safe: Place a smoke alarm on every level of your home, including the basement, in every bedroom and outside each sleeping area.

Test smoke alarms monthly by pushing the test button. If you cannot reach the button easily, use a broom handle.

When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.

DO NOT remove the batteries from your smoke alarms to put in other appliances.

Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years or sooner if they don’t respond when testing: o For smoke alarms with a non-replaceable battery, replace the entire smoke alarm if it begins chirping. For smoke alarms with regular batteries, replace the batteries once a year when you change your clocks, fall back, spring forward, or before if the battery starts to chirp.

Smoke alarms should be interconnected, so when one alarm sounds, they all do.

Keep smoke alarms clean. Vacuum or dust your smoke alarms according to manufacturer’s directions to keep them working properly.

Teach children what the smoke alarm sounds like and what to do in the event it sounds.

© 2017, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.