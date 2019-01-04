I-66 Outside Beltway Project Closures to Affect Gainesville, Manassas, Fairfax County

I-66 Outside the Beltway Project

Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

Week of January 6, 2019

Submitted by Virginia Department of Transportation

What’s Happening:

Crews will continue corridor-wide roadway maintenance and address issues as needed, with daily multi-lane closures during daytime and overnight hours.

Upcoming construction activities include:

Bridge abutment construction at Route 28 and I-495

Constructing box culverts inside the Route 123 Interchange for shared use path

Constructing retaining walls near Jermantown Road

Grading, excavating, and clearing trees and brush at the Route 28, Route 123, Route 50, and I-495 interchanges and other work zone locations along the corridor

Grading, excavating, and small charge blasting for storm drain trenches at the future University Boulevard Park and Ride Lot

Grading and excavating for the new E.C. Lawrence Park Access Road

Relocation of underground and overhead utilities along I-66 and Route 28

I-66 Outside the Beltway

The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will add express lanes stretching 22.5 miles from the Capital Beltway to Route 29 in Gainesville, rebuild major interchanges along the I-66 corridor, create thousands of new park and ride spaces, and expand trail options for cyclists and pedestrians. Learn more at Transform66.org.

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.

ROUTE 29 (LEE HIGHWAY) / GAINESVILLE

I-66 East from Route 29 Gainesville to Prince William Parkway (Route 234 Bypass)

Monday, January 7, and Tuesday, January 8: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Multi-lane closures are planned as crews mill and overlay to repair potholes.

Route 29 between Heathcote Boulevard and University Boulevard

Monday, January 7: 11 a.m. to noon

Traffic will be temporarily stopped for up to 15 minutes for small charge blasting operations at the future park and ride lot.

Additionally, the ramp from I-66 West to Route 29 North will be temporarily closed for 15 minutes

University Boulevard between Route 29 and I-66

Friday, January 11: 11 a.m. to noon

Traffic will be temporarily stopped for up to 15 minutes for small charge blasting operations at the future park and ride lot. Additionally, the turn lanes from northbound and southbound Route 29 to University Boulevard will be temporarily closed for 15 minutes

ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS

I-66 East from Prince William Parkway (Route 234 Bypass) to Sudley Road (Route 234)

Wednesday, January 9, and Thursday, January 10: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Multi-lane closures are planned as crews mill and overlay to repair potholes.

I-66 West from Prince William Parkway (Route 234 Bypass) to Sudley Road (Route 234)

Monday, January 7 – Thursday, January 10: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Multi-lane closures are planned as crews mill and overlay to repair potholes.

ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North

Saturday, January 5: Midnight to 4 a.m.

Ramp closure for emergency repairs to an impact attenuator. Traffic will be detoured to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway).

ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY)

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX

Ramp from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) South to I-66 West

Saturday, January 5: Midnight to 5 a.m.

Ramp closure for emergency attenuator repair. Traffic will be detoured to the I-66 East exit from Route 123 South, then take the Route 123 North exit from I-66 East, and then take the I-66 West exit from Route 123 North.

ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY)

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

I-66

Commuter Alternatives

VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.

