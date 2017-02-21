8-Year-Old Nokesville Boy Dies in ATV Crash

Franklin Flores, an 8-year-old boy from Nokesville, died from his injuries Tuesday from an ATV crash Feb. 18.

According to police, the boy was riding a 2002 Kawasaki Prairie 650, in the area of 14900 block of Deepwood Lane, without a parent’s knowledge or permission when he lost control and struck a tree.

“The victim was not wearing a helmet,” police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus said.

Flores was flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

