89-Year-Old Gainesville Woman Dies in Tractor Trailer Collision

An 89-year-old Gainesville woman died in a car accident on Lee Highway in Gainesville when her vehicle collided with a tractor trailer.

Prince William County Police Investigators with the Crash Unit responded to Lee Highway at Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a fatal two vehicle crash at Nov. 27 at 11:42 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver of a 2001 Jeep Cherokee was attempting to make a left hand turn from northbound Lee Highway onto Heathcote Boulevard when the vehicle collided with a 2002 Peterbilt tractor with a flatbed trailer traveling on southbound Lee Highway.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the Peterbilt remained on scene and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in this crash. No charges are pending at this time. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased, the driver of the 2001 Jeep Cherokee, was identified as Josephine Bernadine Cooke, 89, of Gainesville, Virginia.

The driver of the 2002 Peterbilt tractor with a flatbed trailer was identified as a 31-year-old man of Standardsville, Virginia.

