Acquaintance Shot Haymarket Man After Argument in Vehicle

A man turned himself in to the Prince William Police for shooting a young Haymarket man following a verbal altercation they had while driving through Gainesville, Monday.

January 30 at 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sudley Road and Tullamore Estates Road in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim, identified as a 20-year-old man of Haymarket, was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The initial investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau revealed that the victim, a 20-year-old man of Haymarket, and a male acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation while driving in the above area.

“During the encounter, the victim was shot. The victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect initially fled the area before turning himself in to police at the Paul T. White Police Station in Manassas,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

No charges have been placed at this time as detectives are still actively investigating this case. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

