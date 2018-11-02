Alexandra Hailey, former Prince William Poet Laureate, Dies at 26

It is with great sadness that Mr. Kenneth and Mrs. Catherine Hailey of Prince William County announce the untimely death of their daughter, Alexandra “Zan” Delaine Hailey, 26, of Manassas.

Alexandra Hailey, born Jan. 30, 1992, died in a tragic automobile accident in Kentucky, the afternoon of Oct. 31, while she was traveling for business.

Alexandra was a lifetime writer, poet, and visual artist, as well as a lover of art, literature and music, and someone who was active in the arts community.

She was perhaps best known within Prince William County for being the first Poet Laureate, appointed in 2015, sharing the honor with fellow poet Robert Scott.

As Poet Laureate, “Zan,” presented her poetry throughout the county and invested time in service projects, focusing on how different kinds of art could inspire the creation of poetry and vice-versa.

A lifetime resident of Virginia, Alexandra attended Prince William County Public schools in Lake Ridge. She graduated Woodbridge Sr. High School in 2009, where she attended as a student of creative writing with the Creative, Fine and Performing Arts program, and excelled in both the humanities as well as science and mathematics.

She went on to study at Virginia Commonwealth University [VCU] in Richmond where she majored in English and also worked more on her poetry. She lived in a Richmond for a time during and after graduation.

At the present time, Alexandra was working in sales, which required travel, from her home in mid-county Prince William.

Alexandra will be remembered by her family: Ken and Cathy, a retired and current teacher at Woodbridge Sr. High School, brother Neil Hailey, an engineering student at VCU, grandmother Mary Peterson, uncle Michael Peterson, aunt and cousins.

“Zan was a poet, an artist, and an intellect. Lighting up every room she entered, her extreme selflessness towards others will always be remembered,” wrote Neil Hailey.

Alexandra Hailey Screen Shot 2018-11-02 at 4.37.56 PM Screen Shot 2018-11-02 at 4.37.42 PM Screen Shot 2018-11-02 at 4.37.22 PM Screen Shot 2018-11-02 at 4.37.05 PM Screen Shot 2018-11-02 at 4.36.51 PM Screen Shot 2018-11-02 at 4.36.35 PM Screen Shot 2018-11-02 at 4.36.19 PM

“In any situation of struggle or despair, Zan would always be there to help. Whether you needed to load a moving truck within hours, needed a ride to work, or were stranded in the middle of the desert, all it took was one call and Zan would be on her way.”

Neil started “The Zan Hailey Memorial Fund” via a GoFundMe page, Friday, to help offset Alexandra’s funeral costs. Any additional funds will go towards a celebration of Alexandra’s life through the creative arts.

“Zan is not only my sister but my best friend. Never more than a call away, Zan has been there for me my entire life. It’s hard to come to accept something so seemingly surreal as this, but I believe Zan would want her life to be celebrated with the same sense of exuberance and passion that she shared with the world each and every day.”

Zan’s mother, Cathy, said she was so touched to see what her son had done to honor his sister, and was likewise moved by all the wonderful memories people shared and their kind words of support.

Alexandra had a great number of friends. They have described her a vibrant, intelligent, creative, one-of-a-kind and caring. They say she will be greatly missed.

The family appreciates the outpouring of support.

Those who would like to donate or visit the page can do so here.

The wake for Alexandra Hailey will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home at 4143 Dale Boulevard, Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m.

The church service will be held at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 2815 36th Street NW in Washington, D.C. (located off Massachusetts Avenue, NW) at 11 a.m.

The funeral will be held at Columbia Gardens Cemetery 3411 Arlington Boulevard, Route 50, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The family is Greek Orthodox Christian.

UPDATE: Neil Hailey has announced his creative project to honor his sister. He would like to use her artwork to be featured on a new line of Vans sneakers, combing Zan’s love of art and skateboarding. Any extra funds will be used for this purpose. Read more.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.