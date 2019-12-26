UPDATED: Police Identify Victim in Manassas Denny’s Armed Robbery

UPDATED: Dec. 26 at 2:15 p.m.- Victim Identified in Homicide Investigation

Detectives with the Prince William County Homicide Unit have identified the victim killed in the Dec. 26 early morning robbery at Denny’s on Sudley Road in Manassas.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas.

The second victim shot was identified as a 34-year-old man of Rixeyville. He remains hospitalized. The victims were not known to one another nor to the suspects.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Original Article posted Dec. 26 at 8:20 a.m.

Prince William County Police confirmed that one male customer was killed during an armed robbery at Denny’s on Sudley Road in Manassas, 2:25 a.m., Dec. 26.

Another victim shot during the incident remains hospitalized, police said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that two armed men entered the business and began demanding property from customers and employees,” police spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Perok said. “During the encounter, two adult male customers were shot before the suspects fled.”

A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located, he said.

Police describe the suspects as two black males in their late teens to early 20s, 5 feet 10 inches to six feet tall, 180 lbs, wearing all black or dark-colored clothing.

“Officers arrived and located the gunshot wound victims and provided first-aid until rescue personnel arrived,” Perok said.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident at this time.

Police request that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Bristow Beat will continue to update the article as more information becomes available.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.