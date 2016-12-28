Beer Missing from Gainesville School

Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary at the Holy Family Academy in Gainesville.

According to police, someone broke into the facility, which is located at 10580 Pineview Road in Gainesville, and reportedly stole several bottles of beer.

“The investigation revealed entry was made into the building through a rear window which was found open,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “Minor damage was observed inside the center.”

School staff told police that the incident occurred sometime between 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 24.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

© 2016, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.