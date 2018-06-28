Out of the Blue Serves All You Can Eat Crabs, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood Restaurant in Gainesville is ready to celebrate summer with All You Can Eat Crabs, $2 Bud Light drafts, new menu items and exclusive Blue cocktails by MurLarkey Distilled Spirits.

Out of the Blue will be open on July 4.

Owners recommend guests call ahead for seating or to reserve their crabs for dine-in or carry-out. Bushels and half bushels are available for carry-out only daily orders.

Out of the Blue is a family owned and operated premier seafood and crab restaurant located within Virginia Gateway.

At Out of the Blue, owners Danny and Ryan Pell, with their staff continue to enhance their guests’ dining experiences by constantly creating new drinks, menu items, and dining events.

Perhaps the best additions to the menu this summer are their “All You Can Eat Crabs” at $39.95 per person and $2 Bud Light drafts. Both specials are available all day, every day, said Pell.

She touts the All You Can Eat is a great option for crab aficionados and those celebrating around Independence Day and other summer-time celebrations. She expects it will be popular this season.

“A lot of people are coming through for crabs and seafood and they are just looking to enjoy their summertime traditions in the Northern Virginia and Maryland area,” said Pell.

Those excited about summer sipping will likely be pleasantly surprised by the array of options at Out of the Blue. “We’ve added great new cocktails, and some great new wines for the patio season as well.”

New summer wines include the Seaglass, Rosé and Charles Smith’s Kung Fu Girl, Riesling. Pell describes the Riesling as “sweet without being over sweet.”

“It stands up with our food, pairs very well with seared scallop appetizer, even blue crabs,” she said. She also thinks it makes a great dessert wine with their chocolate lava cake or rich New York Cheese Cake.

The restaurant has also updated its menu. Additions include the King Crab Leg Dinner of steamed Alaskan Crab Leg served with drawn butter; New England Style Lobster Roll; and Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna with Asian slaw, avocado, sriracha lime and spicy Thai sauce.

However, Pell is perhaps most excited about Out of the Blue’s recent collaboration with MurLarkey Distilled Spirits of Bristow.

MurLarkey, located just down the road from Out of the Blue, crafts a variety of vodka, gin, and whiskey.

“They are fantastic guys,” said Pell. “Their products are amazing.”

Out of the Blue now serves MurLarkey spirits in the form of simple cocktails, flavor-infused vodkas and signature cocktails that offer a twist on traditional favorites.

The most popular signature cocktail has been the Colorblind Gin Bubble Martini, featuring “Blue Gin” created by MurLarkey exclusively for Out of the Blue. The drink is smooth and appealing to the eyes.

“It’s blue, and you add the mixer and it turns purple,” explained Pell.

Other MurLarkey cocktails include Sparkling Orange Splash, Out of the Blue Colada, Out of the Blue Bloody MurLarkey and In the Breeze Lemonade.

The cocktails have become very popular said Carson Luttrell, Beverage and Bar Manager at Out of the Blue. “Once we changed our signature cocktail list, it just started taking off and people are just loving it.”

Guests love the infused cocktails too. “Our Blueberry or strawberry colada is unique and delicious,” Luttrell said.

For whiskey drinkers, Pell recommends the Forty Smash, featuring Forty Creek Whiskey, and fresh mint leaves with a splash of lemon and lime juice.

The Pells discovered Forty Smash while visiting Ryan’s family home in Indiana. “It’s fantastic quality whiskey, and still a well-kept secret.”

On July 13, Out of the Blue plans a “MurLarkey Take Over,” by which MurLarkey staff will man the bars and provide guests information on their spirits and cocktails.

Pell is also planning a MurLarkey Crab Feast for some time in August to be announced.

In addition to enhancing their menu, Out of the Blue has found a new way to give back to the community.

Monthly throughout the fall and winter, they are planning Military Appreciation Mondays or “MAM” Dinners. Guests can sign up to attend that benefit dinner, and local sponsors will match 100% of what guests spend on the dinner to donate it to the military charity being represented that evening.

In June, the dinner raised $3000 for the Military Child Education Coalition between the dinner and raffle.

The next dinner will be September 17, and Out of the Blue is now accepting sponsors.

“It’s great for us, great exposure for the sponsors and great for the charity as well. It’s just a win-win all around,” she said.

Out of the Blue is located at 5005 Wellington Road in Gainesville, Virginia. Readers can visit their website, Facebook page and add their name to their email mailing list to keep up new items and special events, or call 571-284-6350 for call ahead seating.

MurLarkey Distilled Spirits distillery and tasting room is located at 7961 Gainsford Court in Bristow, Virginia.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.