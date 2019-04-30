UPDATED: Student Discharges Gun in Hylton High School

School Incident | Discharge of a Firearm

UPDATED, April 30 at 3:50 p.m.

Prince William Police are actively on scene investigating a firearm discharge at Hylton High School located at 14051 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge (22193).

The firearm was determined to have been discharged inside of a classroom. No injuries were reported.

“School staff discovered a trash receptacle had damage consistent with a bullet striking it and bullet fragments were then discovered in the ceiling after the round is believed to have ricocheted,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Once the nature of the incident was discovered, police and school officials quickly identified and detained the student involved.

The discharge appears accidental at this time.

The building remains secure as police continue to investigate the incident. All students and staff are safe inside the building and multiple police resources are on scene.

UPDATED INFO as of 5 p.m.

Police and school officials are continuing to investigate this incident. Initially, dismissal was held as police searched for the weapon used in the incident. The weapon has since been located and student dismissal will begin shortly.

Dismissal will be coordinated through school staff.

Additional information regarding the police investigation will be released once confirmed.

The student involved continues to be detained and charges are pending.

Hylton High School is a public school in Prince William County.

