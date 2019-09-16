Brentsville Supervisor Invites Residents to Bi-Partisan Rural Crescent Townhall

Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson (R) has invited residents and stakeholder to attend a bi-partisan town hall concerning the future of Prince William County’s Rural Crescent, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas.

Message from Supervisor Lawson:

Folks:

There is a war going on right now for the Rural Crescent. I am asking you to participate by coming to this important bi-partisan town hall. Supervisors from both the east and west are joining me to inform and hear from citizens. Whether you live in the rural area or not, it is important for county residents to pay attention because the effect of opening the rural area will be felt county-wide.

The current staff proposal contains changes that would greatly increase housing density in the rural area. Imagine 10,000+ homes and the impact that would have on our already strained roads and schools. Woodbridge, Coles, Potomac…no district will be immune to the effects of those homes.

You will commute to work on increasingly clogged roads, your children’s schools will be more overcrowded, and your sports leagues will face field space shortages. Additionally, our real estate tax bills will rise dramatically to pay for all the new infrastructure required in the rural area to accommodate all these homes. Developing the Rural Crescent not only destroys our green open space, it transfers financial resources away from the parts of the county with dense populations and diverts it to an area that would need many infrastructure improvements to handle that type of growth.

Please join me, along with Supervisor (Pete) Candland (R- Gainesville) and Supervisor (Frank) Principi (D- Woodbridge)

Monday, September 16, 7 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson High School

8820 Rixlew Ln.

Manassas VA

