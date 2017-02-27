Bristow Tobacco Shop Burglarized

A tobacco store in Bristow Commons was burglarized last week.

Feb. 24 at 1 a.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to the Good Times Tobacco store located at 9110 Devlin Road in Bristow to investigate a burglary.

“A citizen reported to police that the front window to the business was found shattered,” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus.

Further investigation revealed that entry was made into the business sometime between 10 p.m., Feb. 23 and 4:30 a.m., Feb. 24. An unknown amount of smoking devices was reported missing.

No suspect has yet to be arrested in the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone.

You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

