Car Crashes into Gainesville Clothing Store

A driver crashed a car into the store front of Jos. A. Bank men’s clothing store at 7337 Atlas Walk Way in the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center in Gainesville. The accident occurred around 11:20 a.m., Thursday.

According to Joanna Rothermel, a spokesperson for Peterson Companies, the owner of Virginia Gateway Shopping Center, a car struck the front of the building just between Jos. A. Bank and The Running Store, shattering a portion of the Jos. A. Bank display window. No one was hit by the vehicle.

EMTs on site evaluated the driver and passenger. They found no one on the scene to be seriously injured or in need of immediate medical attention.

Both Jos. A. Bank and The Running Store were evacuated as a precaution while waiting for the arrival of the Building Inspector.

The incident was reported to police at 11:22 a.m.

“No injuries reported and property damage only,” said Prince William Police spokesperson Steven Mattos. “No one was arrested or cited for the accident.”

Management at Jos. A. Bank declined to comment.

