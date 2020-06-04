Coach Who Made ‘Racist,’ ‘Offensive’ Comments, No Longer Employed at Battlefield HS, Says Principal

The principal of Battlefield High School in Haymarket has announced, Thursday, that one of its assistant coaches no longer works at the school. The statement is in response to what the principal called a “racist” and “offensive” comments the coach made on social media.

Principal Ryan Ferrera of Battlefield High School, a Prince William County Public School, responded quickly to the information, announcing the assistant coach no longer works at the school. He posted the message within hours on the school’s website and Facebook page. Ferrera said it was the only position the man held at the school.

Dear Bobcat Family, Today I was made aware of racist and inappropriate social media posts made by one of our assistant coaches. The posts are highly degrading, offensive, and have no place at Battlefield High School. The assistant coaching job was this individual’s only role in our school, and I am writing to inform you that he is no longer an employee of Battlefield High School or PWCS. This type of behavior is not tolerated for anyone working with our students, families, and staff. I am sad, disappointed, and sorry that this happened. It is a great honor to be the Principal of Battlefield High School and I want to make sure that all of our students, families and staff feel the support and care that I have for them. Thank you, Ryan Ferrera Principal Battlefield High school ferrerrs@pwcs.edu

Principal Ferrera did not mention the coach by name; however, Bristow Beat has seen screens shots of the offensive comments as the image is widely circulating on social media, and the person who made them.

The comments are in reference to the George Floyd incident, which has stirred up strong feelings.

It the policy of Prince William County Schools not to comment on employee matters public.

Bristow Beat is withholding information out of an abundance of caution as it is an employee matter and there are no criminal charges.

