Corey Stewart to Stump for Moore in Alabama

Corey Stewart, Chairman At-large of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors has announced that he is traveling down to Alabama, Sunday night, to campaign for Alabama Judge Roy Moore, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Stewart hopes to also be the Republican’s choice to run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

While Democrats do not tend to fare well in Alabama, Republican incumbent Judge Moore’s Senate seat hangs in the balance since eight women have made accusations of sexual-assault or misconduct against him. The judge was in his 30’s at the time, 30-40 years ago; however, many of the women say they were only teenagers. The youngest was 14.

Republicans are divided on their support for Moore, but President Trump has announced he will support him.

Stewart previously announced he would support Moore, and Sunday night formalized it by announcing his trip to Alabama.

“Because we’re all in this together, folks” Stewart told friends of his @CoreyStewartVA, his Corey Stewart for Senate Facebook page. “At the end of the day, this is all about – we have to hang together or we are going to have a lot of problems next year.”

Stewart criticized what he called “establishment Republicans” for not supporting Moore, lumping them in with liberals.

“They would rather have the Democrats in there than have Judge Roy Moore; they would rather have the Democrats in there than myself; they would rather have the Democrats in there than any Republican that supports President Trump. That’s why, look, I’m going out there to support him.

He also pointed out that Moore was never convicted of wrongdoing.

“I thought than an American was innocent until proven guilty,” he asked. “If somebody accuses you of sexually harassment…are you then responsible for proving that you’re innocent.”

Stewart stressed the need to win the Senate seat to pass the tax bill, build the wall and appointing conservative judges.

He also cast a shadow of doubt on the women, saying they waited 38 years to come forward, and one woman alleged forged a document.

People responded positively on Stewart’s page. Many said “God bless you.” Some thanked him for supporting the president. Others said he was hardworking.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.