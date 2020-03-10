DAV & RecruitMilitary Host Greater Washington, D.C. Veterans Job Fair, Thursday

What comes after the job search? An interview, hopefully. The job interview process for transitioning military job candidates in the civilian world is unchartered territory and comes with many challenges. That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in to help.

DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Greater Washington, D.C. Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, March 12th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at FedExField.

52+ employers will attend ready to hire transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, National Guard members and Reservists. The event is free to Greater D.C. Area job seekers who are seeking employment and networking opportunities for the next step in their civilian career tracks.

According to a joint report published by Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families and Deloitte, the D.C. veteran unemployment rate falls well above the national average for veteran unemployment which means there are veterans actively seeking jobs in the Greater D.C. area and RecruitMilitary has hundreds of employers ready to hire.

Job seekers attending this week’s hiring event will also benefit from the vast knowledge of DAV & RecruitMilitary resources such as Event Director, U.S. Navy Veteran and Military Spouse Jennifer Hadac.

Jennifer brings a personal history of military service and more than a decade of veteran recruiting and hiring experience to newly transitioning service members seeking civilian employment for the first time.

This isn’t just a job fair, it’s an opportunity for military-trained talent to find a civilian career that builds on skills and talent acquired in the military. RecruitMilitary specializes in connecting these job candidates with not just jobs, but careers with employers that are actively seeking their skills sets.

