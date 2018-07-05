Dirt Biker Brandishes Gun in Gainesville

Prince William County Police are searching for the operator of a black dirt bike who allegedly brandished a firearm in the area of Linton Hall Road and Lee Highway in Gainesville Tuesday night.

According to a 57-year-old man, who was driving in the area, the operator of the dirt bike was driving recklessly.

“At one point, the operator pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and brandished, what appeared to be, a firearm before driving away,” police spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Perok said.

The victim stopped at a nearby business and contacted police, but could not describe the operator, Perok said.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

