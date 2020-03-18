PWCS Gets Ready to Launch Distance Learning Plans, May 2 SATs Cancelled

In their latest update of the coronavirus-related shutdown, Prince William County Schools asks teachers and support staff “to be available remotely” next week.

While no specific guidance has been offered detailing specific responsibilities or how faculty will address equity in learning issues, PWCS will ultimately unveil their plan to continue student learning during the time students are not in class and asked to remain at home.

“Details on resources and expectations for supporting student learning at home will be provided later this week,” school officials said.

Due to the rapid shutdown of the school division following Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of emergency last week, county teachers and administrators had little time to prepare students for the extended break from classroom instruction.

PWCS officials have already told teachers that no new work should be assigned or graded before March 27 and the third quarter has been extended until April 17.

The College Board also announced that it is canceling the May 2, 2020 administration of the SAT; makeups for the March 14 administration, scheduled for March 28, have also been cancelled.

