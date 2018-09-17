DMV Is Under ‘Tornado Watch’ Monday Night

A tornado watch is in effect in the D.C. Metro Area until 10 p.m. tonight, Sept. 17, according to the National Weather Service.

Virginia counties and cities that may be affected include: Prince William, Stafford, Fairfax, Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Manassas, Manassas Park, Fredericksburg and Richmond among other areas.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for the Washington and Baltimore metro areas. Scattered incidents of flooding are possible.

“Elsewhere, there is an isolated threat for severe thunderstorms though this evening. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out during this time,” said the NWS.

Additionally, there will likely be a combination of gusty winds and saturated ground may result in downed trees and isolated power outages through tonight.

Main stem river flooding is becoming increasingly likely on the Potomac River basic through midweek as rain continues.

