PWC Sees Double-Digit Gas Price Drop During Coronavirus Pandemic

During the COVID-19 crisis, residents are seeing pump prices plummet across the county, despite increasing gasoline demand.

“The national gas price average is 13 cents cheaper on the week and nearly 20 cents less than the beginning of the month. These are significant decreases in just 7 and 16 days,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “AAA expects gas prices to continue trending cheaper, with the high likelihood of the national average hitting $2/gallon before the end of March.”

Motorist can expect to prices ranging from $2.15 to $2.13 for regular gas in the Gainesville area. Gas prices have fallen below $2 at several stations in Manassas.

On the week, gas price averages in 35 states decreased by double-digits, pushing the national average to $2.25, the cheapest price point of the year; North Carolina ($2.07) and Virginia ($2.06) have the cheapest regional averages.

“Moving into this week, crude prices are likely to continue decreasing as the world grapples with how to contain the ongoing international public health crisis and associated economic challenges that could lead to a global recession,” a AAA spokesperson said. “Until the price war ends and fears about COVID-19 subside, domestic crude prices are likely to remain low.”

