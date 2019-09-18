Eastbound Closure on I-66 Near Manassas

UPDATE: 9:20 p.m.: VDOT 511 announced that eastbound closures on I-66, Prince William County near mile marker 48 have been cleared.

Original Post, 9 p.m.:

Drivers should avoid I-66 Eastbound between Manassas, Prince William County and Centreville if possible, Wednesday night, as roads have been closed.

A vehicle crashed into a large sign. The structure then fell onto the roadway, blocking traffic from passing. As a result the roads were closed.

According to a VDOT Northern Virginia update at 8:20 p.m., the overhead structure has been removed, but crews are working on removing the side supports. One eastbound I-66 lane has been opened.

VDOT said the there are reports that the driver who struck the sign was arrested for a DUI.

VDOT: On I-66 at mile marker 47.9 in the County of Prince William, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle accident. The East right lane and right shoulder are closed.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.