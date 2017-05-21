Elderly Woman Dies in Manassas House Fire

A 104-year old woman died overnight Saturday in the City of Manassas when her home on Poe Drive caught fire.

Sunday May 21, at approximately 12:15 a.m., the City Of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department along with units from Manassas Park and Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue responded to the 10300 block of Poe Drive for a two-alarm structure fire.

The home was occupied by three adults at the time. Two of the occupants were able to escape the blaze unharmed. The third occupant, an elderly woman, was found by firefighters in her bed in the one story rambler.

“The home was posted as unsafe and uninhabitable by City Fire Investigators,” said Communications Manager for the City of Manassas, Patty Prince.

The Red Cross was called to assist the surviving residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

