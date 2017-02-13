Fire Destroy Mobile Home Along Lee Highway

Prince William Fire & Rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire at Sam’s Junk Yard in the 14500 block of Lee Highway (State Route 29), Gainesville, Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

“Fire and rescue crews initiated attack and extinguishment of the fire,” said Kim Hylander, Communication Specialist for Prince William Department of Fire & Rescue.

No injuries were reported. A building official has designated the trailer as unsafe.

Preliminary damages are estimated at $25,000, a total loss of the mobile vehicle. The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire.

