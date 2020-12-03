Free COVID-19 Testing Sites in Prince William Health District for Week of Dec. 7

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas or the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results. Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test, please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site. Monday, December 7, 2020 Metz Middle School

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110 Splashdown Water Park | This event is hosted by the Prince William Health District.

Start Time 4:00 PM | This is a special event offering up to 500 tests. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 7:30 PM, whichever comes first.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109 Tuesday, December 8, 2020 James S. Long Regional Park

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

4603 James Madison Hwy.

Haymarket, VA 20169 Cloverdale Park

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193 Wednesday, December 9, 2020 Metz Middle School

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110 Thursday, December 10, 2020 Cloverdale Park

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193 Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191 Friday, December 11, 2020 Splashdown Water Park

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109 Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191 Saturday, December 12, 2020 Graham Park Middle School

Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12:00 Noon, whichever comes first.

3613 Graham Park Road

Triangle, VA 22172 More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.