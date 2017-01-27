Front Door Found Damaged in Bristow

Prince William County Police are investigating an attempted burglary, which occurred in the 9000 block of Merlot Court in Bristow Tuesday.

According to the homeowner, the incident occurred between 12 p.m.and 2:20 p.m.

“Entry was attempted into the residence through a front door, which was found damaged,” police spokesman Nathan Probus said. “No entry was made into the residence and no property was reported missing.”

Another attempted burglary occurred in Nokesville Monday.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

