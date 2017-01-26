Police Investigate Burglary Attempt in Nokesville

Prince William County Police are investigating an alarm activation, which occurred in the 9900 block of Par Drive in Nokesville Jan. 23.

Upon arrival, a Prince William Sheriff’s Department deputy observed that the garage door at the residence was damaged and open.

“Further investigation revealed that no entry was made into the residence and no property was reported missing,” police spokesman Nathan Probus said.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

© 2017, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.