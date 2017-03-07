Front Royal Man Dies in Bristow Road Crash

A Front Royal man died in a two vehicle collision on Bristow Road, Saturday.

Investigators from the Prince William Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Bristow Road and Old Church Road in Bristow to investigate a two-vehicle crash, Mar. 4 at 8:44 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Saturn Ion was attempting to turn left onto westbound Bristow Road from northbound Old Church Road.

“For unknown reasons, the driver proceeded through a stop sign without stopping and collided with the driver of a 2011 Jeep Wrangler who was traveling eastbound on Bristow Road,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

The driver of the 2011 Jeep Wrangler reported minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the 2006 Saturn Ion was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel.

According to police, speed, alcohol and drugs are not factors in the crash. The investigation continues.

The driver of the 2006 Saturn Ion was identified as Stephen Anthony Knerler, 36, of Front Royal.

The driver of the 2011 Jeep Wrangler was identified as a 29-year-old man of Manassas

