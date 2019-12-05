Gainesville Caregiver Arrested for Allegations of Physical Child Abuse

Felony Child Abuse – On December 4, detectives with the Special Victims Unit concluded an investigation into a child abuse allegation that was reported to have occurred at a residence on Links Pond Circle in Gainesville on December 2.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 6-month-old girl, sustained a significant leg injury while being cared for in the home of her caretaker, identified as the accused.

The parents took the child to a local hospital for treatment once the injuries were observed. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jessica Lynn Kahsen, was arrested.

Jessica Lynn Kahsen, 34, of Gainesville was charged with felony child abuse.

Prince William Police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said Kahsen did not have other children in her care.

Her court date is pending. Bond is unavailable.

