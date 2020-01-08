Girls Missing from Youth For Tomorrow Have Been Located

MISSING PERSONS UPDATE: Ahmeri Renee

Robinson, a.k.a. “Rocky” and Njemila Johnson a.k.a.“Mimi”, who were reported as missing and endangered on December 30, were both located and are safe.

Original Notice:

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILES: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Ahmeri Renee Robinson a.k.a. “Rocky” and Njemila Johnson a.k.a. “Mimi”.

The investigation revealed that on December 28, at approximately 6 p.m., both juveniles left the Youth For Tomorrow facility located in the Bristow area of Prince William County.

Indications at the time of the initial report suggest Ameri and Njemila may be together and attempting to return to California.

Both are believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies them as endangered.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

