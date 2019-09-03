Gov. Northam Declares ‘State of Emergency’ Ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, Monday, in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s effects on southeastern Virginia, anticipated to begin Thursday.

“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”

Potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian include coastal and inland flooding, storm surge, damaging winds and prolonged power outages.

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with the state of North Carolina.

This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia National Guard, Virginia Department of Social Services, Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and other agencies are coordinating resources and information to prepare for the impact of this storm.

The Virginia Emergency Operations Center was activated this morning at 8 a.m. to monitor the storm and to coordinate preparedness efforts with local, state and federal officials.

Recommendations for Virginians

Coastal Virginians should learn their evacuation zone at KnowYourZoneVA.org. If internet or computer access is not available, call 2-1-1 to learn your zone. Residents not residing in a pre-identified evacuation zone would listen to evacuation orders from local and state emergency agencies to determine if and when to evacuate.

Virginians residing in eastern and coastal Virginia should continue to monitor the latest forecasts, follow official sources on social media and develop or update their emergency preparedness plan. Planning resources are available at VAemergency.gov/make-a-plan.

For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain your household before, during and after the storm visit VAemergency.gov/supply-kit. Additional preparedness information is available at VAemergency.gov/hurricanes and the Commonwealth’s hurricane evacuation guide for coastal Virginians is available atKnowYourZoneVA.org.

Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service.

