Gov. Northam Moves to Postpone Town Elections in Response to COVID

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam (D) requested, Wednesday, that the General Assembly move the May General Election and all special elections scheduled for May 5, 2020 to the November 3, 2020 General Election date to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor is also exercising his statutory authority (§ 24.2-603.1 of the Code of Virginia) to move the June primary elections from June 9, 2020 to June 23, 2020.

“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam in a released statement.

“Making these decisions now will help election officials prepare and implement the necessary changes. This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair, and uniform manner. I urge the General Assembly to do their part and take action to move our upcoming elections.”

Many Virginia cities and towns had elections for mayor and council scheduled for May 5. Others jurisdictions were holding school board elections.

The following elections were scheduled in Prince William County:

Members of Town Council- Dumfries

Mayor and Members of Town Council – Haymarket

Mayor- Occoquan

Mayor and Town Council – Quantico

As the Governor issued a “stay-at-home” order until June 10, 2020, the election would contradict that order and would lead to people gathering in groups of ten or more.

“Free and fair elections are at the core of our democracy and no Virginian should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote,” said Attorney General Herring. “I’m proud to have worked closely with Governor Northam and his team on a solution that protects both public health and the integrity of our elections.”

Moving the upcoming May elections requires action by the General Assembly. The plan the Governor is proposing includes the following measures:

There will be one ballot in November.

Voters who are qualified in November will be able to vote in November. An individual who was not qualified in May but is qualified in November will be able to vote.

All absentee ballots already cast will be discarded. Virginians will have an opportunity to vote for local elected officials in November.

Those officials whose terms are to expire as of June 30, 2020 will continue in office until their successors have been elected on the November 3, 2020 and have been qualified to serve.

For additional resources and information about Virginia’s COVID-19 response, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.

Most of this article was derived from a press release from the Office of Gov. Ralph Northam.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.