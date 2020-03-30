Governor Northam Issues ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order for Virginia

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered residents to stay-at-home in attempt to stem the growth of COVID-19.

The executive order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order.

According to the order, people will be permitted to leave their homes for essential services, which include medical services, food, walks outside, and banking facilities.

As in the Executive Order 53 issued last week, restaurants may remain open for pick up and delivery and non-essential retail locations may remain open if the the flow of customers is under 10 people.

Northam said outside physical activities such as walking is fine as long people socially distance themselves and do not use shared equipment or facilities. They can still play golf, said Northam, responding to a question. They should not gather in clubhouses.

“It is clear that more people need to hear this basic message: stay home,” Northam said. “Everyone in Virginia must stay in their residences; I want to be clear, do not go out unless you need to go out.”

The Governor did not specifically state that police will take legal action against any groups of 10 or more that congregate, however, police are ordered to disperse these groups. Under the Executive Order, violations are considered a Class 1 misdemeanor.

“Before today, [stay at home] has been a suggestion; today it is an order,” he said.

Citing 1200 residents testing positive for coronavirus in Virginia, Northam expects the Commonwealth will face a surge of cases that will require hospitalization.

As hospitals and medical service are overwhelmed, Northam announced they are working with the Army Core of Engineers to locate potential sites for temporary facilities.

More information is detailed in Executive Order 55.

As of Monday morning there are 1,020 reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Virginia. To date there have been136 hospitalizations and 25 deaths. There are now 79 cases in Prince William County, which is second only to Fairfax County, which has 224 cases.

This article has been updated.

