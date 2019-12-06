Help Find Missing Chantilly Teen

A 15-year-old boy went missing from Chantilly, Virginia. Josiah Lanier was last seen leaving for school in the morning on Dec. 4.

Josiah is 5’4″ 120 pounds with light blondish-brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, slide sandals and socks. He may be wearing a backpack.

If you see Josiah, please contact his mother, Stacey Lanier, at 571-242-7148 or the Fairfax County Police.

