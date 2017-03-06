Jackson Miller Becomes GOP Nominee for Clerk of Court

Submitted by the Prince William GOP

At Saturday’s Prince William County Republican annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Chairman Dottie Miller announced that Del. Jackson Miller is the Republican nominee for the April 18 Special Election for Clerk of Court of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

The vacancy occurred due to the death of Clerk of Court and long-time Prince William public servant, Michele McQuigg, who died on February 15, 2017.

“Prince William County and Manasses have lost a committed public servant in Michele McQuigg,” said Chairman Miller. “We are devastated about her sudden passing, and our prayers are with the loved ones that she leaves behind. But I can’t think of a better person to follow her service as Clerk of Court than Jackson Miller. Jackson has lived a life of service in the military, law enforcement and General Assembly. His humble pursuit of this office shows that he cares about service, not the accumulation of more power.”

“I’m honored to be the nominee for Clerk of Court for Prince William and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park,” said Del. Miller. “I intend to use my experience in the Army Reserve, law enforcement and state government to ensure the Court is responsive to the needs of the people.”

Miller was elected to the House of Delegates in November 2006, representing Virginia’s 50th district, which includes the City of Manassas and part of Prince William County. He has served in House GOP leadership as the Majority Whip since 2012.

Jackson served as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve, before going on to a career in law enforcement as a police officer in both Arlington and Prince William Counties. Miller was also a member of the Manassas City Council from 2004-2006.

Miller is a lifelong resident of Northern Virginia. He is a proud husband of wife Suzanne and father to sons, Jackson Jr. and Nathaniel. He is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Urban Planning.

February 28, 2017, the 31st Judicial Circuit Court of Virginia filed a Writ of Election for a special election on April 18, 2017 to fill the Clerk of Court vacancy. Virginia Code Section 24.2- 510(5) requires political parties to make and complete their nominations within five days of a Court’s Writ of Election, or 60 days before the election. To accommodate this extremely short five-day timeline, the chairmen of the Prince William County Republican Committee, City of Manassas Republican Committee, and Manassas Park Republican Committee chose a March 4 Party Canvass election to nominate the Republican candidate for Clerk of Court. Del. Jackson Miller was the only candidate to file for the nomination, therefore, he became the nominee by acclimation, and the Party Canvass was cancelled.

