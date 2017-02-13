Five Injured in Linton Hall Road Multi-Vehicle Accident

A multi-vehicle crash along the eastern end Linton Hall Road in Bristow, late Sunday morning, left five injured.

According to Nokesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, first responders arrived at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 11 a.m., Feb. 12.

The accident originated with “vehicle 1,” traveling eastbound on Linton Hall Road in the far left turn lane towards northbound on Nokesville Road (State Route 28), said a Prince William Police spokesman.

“Vehicle 1 crashed into the rear passenger side of vehicle 2, which was stopped in the left most left turn lane,” said Officer Nathan Probus. “Vehicle 1 then glanced off vehicle 2 and continued into the right most left turn lane, crashing into the rear of vehicle 3. The impact forced a chain reaction between vehicles 3, 4 and 5.”

The drivers of vehicles 1 and 2 had to be extricated by Fire and EMS. The two injured parties were flown to Fairfax hospital as a precaution. The three other drivers were transported by ground to a local hospital.

East and westbound Linton Hall was shut down for approximately 1 and a half hours.

“No charges are pending at this time,” Probus said.

Police do not believe intoxication to be a factor in the crash. Everyone involved survived the crash.

© 2017, Stacy Shaw. All rights reserved.