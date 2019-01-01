Lucas Puzder of Bristow 1st Baby of 2019 Born at Haymarket Medical Center

Submitted by Novant Health UVA Health System

A Bristow boy was the first baby born in 2019 at Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center.

Lucas Joseph Puzder was born at 3:03 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019 to Lauren Puzder and her husband Keith.

Dr. Stephanie Spytek, of Lake Manassas OB/GYN – Gainesville, delivered Lucas, who weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

Lucas is the family’s second child and first son. He joins his big sister Haley, 2.

The family is doing well.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.