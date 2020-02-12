Manassas City Educator Contracts Coronavirus in Asia

A well-known Manassas City woman has tested positive for the nova coronavirus while vacationing in Asia. She is being treated at a Japanese military hospital this week.

Dr. Athene Bell is a retired Metz Middle School English teacher and adjunct George Mason Professor who ran for Manassas City School Board in 2018.

Bell was visiting Asia, traveling on a Diamond Princess cruise, this month, when the coronavirus broke out on the ship. She was traveling with her husband, James “Rod” Bell, who spoke with NBC4 News Washington reporters on Feb. 10 and 11.

According to Mr. Bell’s NBC4 interview, the ship was quarantined near Yokohama as scores of passengers were believed to have caught the virus.

Athene tested positive for the virus and was immediately transported to a Japanese military hospital.

Rod told NBC he is optimistic. “She’s getting great care at the hospital,” he said.

Thousands of passengers remain in quarantine including Rod, who has tested negative at this time. The quarantine is expected to end on Feb. 19.

While there have been three suspected cases of coronavirus in Virginia, there have been no confirmed cases yet in the state. There are 13 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. and those patients live in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington State, and Wisconsin. There are 60 inconclusive cases nationally, to date.

The new (nova) coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China and is now widespread in that country. In addition to patients in several Asian countries, there are a smaller number of people who have contracted the virus on the continents of Europe, North America, and Australia.

The nova coronavirus is more deadly than common strains of influenza and can be harmful to everyone, not only the elderly or those already in poor health.

