Manassas City Police Officer Shot Man who Shot at Police Vehicle

A Manassas City Police Officer shot an 18-year-old male, May 19 after 1 p.m., at George Hellwig Memorial Park. The man is recovering from serious injuries.

The victim shot first at their police vehicle and officers believed him to be involved in a shooting incident at the time.

Approximately, a half hour earlier, the man called in the alleged crime report, describing his vehicle to a police dispatcher as participating in a shooting. His phone call prompted the chase.

The victim was found to be armed with a BB-gun.

May 19 at 12:40 a.m., the Prince William County Public Safety Communications Center (PSCC) received a 9-1-1 call from someone reporting a shooting allegedly involving a vehicle in the area of Grant Ave in the City of Manassas.

Upon learning the incident was occurring in Manassas City, the call was transferred to their dispatch for police response. The caller provided a description of the vehicle. Manassas City Police Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated that entered Prince William County. Prince William County Police were notified of the pursuit at approximately 1:09 a.m.

During the pursuit, two Manassas City police cruisers were struck by the suspect vehicle.

The pursuit continued to George Hellwig Memorial Park located at 14420 Bristow Road in Manassas where the driver struck a tree and light post. The driver eventually stopped the vehicle in a parking lot within the park and exited. During a confrontation with Manassas City officers, shots were fired by police and the suspect was struck.

Prince William County officers arrived on scene shortly after the shooting. Officers from both agencies rendered aid to the suspect until Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old man, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. A firearm was recovered at the scene and was determined to a replica BB-gun. A 15-year-old female juvenile was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident and was unharmed.

The juvenile was later determined to be a runaway from the Woodbridge area and was reunited with her family. No officers were injured during this incident. Prince William County Police were not involved in the initial pursuit or the shooting.

While reviewing the initial 9-1-1 call made to Prince William County PSCC, detectives learned that the suspect shot by police was the individual who placed that call and provided a description of his own vehicle.

No actual shooting was determined to have taken place in Manassas City. Due to the location of the shooting, Prince William County Police are investigating the criminal aspect of this shooting. Manassas City Police Internal Affairs are handling the administrative aspect of the incident.

“Whenever a police officer is involve in the shooting, there is an administrative investigation,” said Manassas City Communications Specialist, Patty Prince.

At this point in the investigation, no charges have been filed. More information will be released when available.

Article based upon press release submitted by Prince William County Police

