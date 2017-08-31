March to ‘Confront White Supremacy’ to Travel Through Gainesville

The ten-day march ‘From Charlottesville to D.C.: The March to Confront White Supremacy,’ which began Monday, has changed its route so that it will stop in Gainesville rather than in Manassas.

The march began Aug. 28 in Charlottesville and ends Sept. 6 in Washington, D.C.

The march was organized as a response to violence in Charlottesville, Aug. 12, that began as white supremacist rally around a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and that resulted in the death of citizen activist Heather Heyer when a man drove into a crowd of counter protesters.

Much of the logistics of the event remains unknown such as how it will affect local traffic and where people will be meeting and sleeping. Organizers are only announcing meeting points the night before. Those who register to march will receive information via email.

However, organizers did announce a major change to the original route. Instead of traveling from Calverton to Manassas, via Route 28, the march will now travel from Warrenton to Gainesville, via Route 29/Lee Highway, arriving in Gainesville, Sept. 3, via a 12-mile stretch.

From Gainesville, the group will travel 13 miles north east towards Centerville, departing from Gainesville, Sept. 4. The march will then move through Fairfax County. Marchers are scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The march covers 100 miles, but participants are encouraged to join at various points along the way, show support at those stops, or join at the finish in Washington. More information is available on the website

The march begins each day at 9:30 a.m. at a predetermined meeting spot.

The Virginia State Police will take the lead in ensuring the safety of the marchers, pedestrians, other participants or onlookers with additional support from VDOT and local police.

According to a spokesperson for the VSP, state troopers will assist participants during the march, but they will not be riding or marching with the participants. They are not releasing full details to the press for strategic and security purposes.

Prince William Police plan to support the state police.

“VSP has taken the primary role. We will offer any assistance as needed. We are also going to coordinate with them as the planned arrival date in our county approaches,” said police spokesperson, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Perok said he is unaware of any planned road closure at this time but warns there make be an impact on traffic.

“The level of that impact will vary depending on the actual date and time they enter the county,” Perok said.

The time they are expected enter the county is unknown at this time.

Organizers say they intend to take a peaceful stand against hate and bigotry on a citizen level rather than depend upon elected leaders.

We are marching from Charlottesville to Washington DC to demonstrate our commitment to confronting white supremacy wherever it is found. It’s clear that we can no longer wait for Donald Trump or any elected official to face reality and lead. We are coming together to reckon with America’s long history of white supremacy, so that we can begin to heal the wounds of our nation.

