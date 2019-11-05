Marco Rubio Endorses D.J. Jordan for Virginia Delegate (31st District)

WOODBRIDGE, VA – On the eve of Election Day, the D.J. Jordan for Delegate campaign announced the endorsement of national Republican leaders, Senators Marco Rubio and Tim Scott. Jordan is running against Delegate Elizabeth Guzman to represent the 31st House of Delegates District.

“We need local elected leaders across the nation who want to make sure everyone is able to enjoy the American Dream, and that’s why I am excited to support D.J. Jordan for Virginia State Delegate,” said Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida. “D.J. is the type of leader who will focus on innovative solutions that improve the everyday lives of hard-working families, like reducing traffic congestion and helping small businesses grow and create jobs.”

“I am proud to support D.J. Jordan for State Delegate in Virginia,” said Senator Tim Scott, of South Carolina. “He has a real-world story that backs up his passion for vulnerable children and families. We need more leaders like D.J. who want to make sure every single American has access to opportunity and prosperity, no matter how they start out in life.”

“I’m glad to have the support of Marco Rubio and Tim Scott,” said D.J. Jordan. “These common-sense conservatives are great champions for policies that empower families and create opportunity for more people.”

D.J. continued, “Our Commonwealth is at an important turning point. Tuesday’s election will determine whether Virginia goes in two drastically different directions. I am running for the House of Delegates to fight for a Virginia state government that manages our tax dollars responsibly, protects our freedoms, and ensures equal opportunity for everyone.”

Jordan’s four policy priorities include: reducing traffic congestion; helping small businesses thrive; strengthening education; and helping vulnerable children and families. He has released specific plans for transportation and education in his campaign, which can be found at: www.VoteDJ.com/issues .

Article submitted by the D.J. Jordan campaign.



