Police Announced Woodbridge Missing Endangered Juvenile

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered juvenile, 13-year-old Daviyon Ferguson.

Officers responded to a residence located in the 13000 block of Forest Glen Road in Woodbridge to investigate a missing juvenile, January 21 at 12:36 a.m.

The investigation revealed that Daviyon was last seen leaving his residence on foot at approximately 10:30 p.m., January 20.

Daviyon left his residence voluntarily but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Daviyon Ferguson is described as a 13-year-old black male, 5’10’’, and 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with “Aero” written on the front, gray Nike sweatpants, and gray Jordan tennis shoes.

